In Republic Day eve address, President Mukherjee urges the nation to ‘work harder’

In his Republic Day eve address to the nation on Wednesday, President Pranab Mukherjee asserted that the country’s strength lies in pluralism and diversity and that India has traditionally celebrated the ‘argumentative’ Indian, not the ‘intolerant’ Indian. “A healthy democracy calls for conformity to the values of tolerance, patience and respect for others. We have a noisy democracy; yet, we need more and not less of democracy,” he said.

He urged the nation to acknowledge that country’s systems are not perfect and work towards recognising and rectifying the imperfections. “The imperfections have to be recognized and rectified. The settled complacencies have to be questioned. The edifice of trust has to be strengthened.”

During his address, President Mukherjee reiterated the term ‘work harder’ by saying it as many as nine times in his entire speech.

Here is what he said:

1. In a fiercely competitive world, we have to work harder than ever to redeem the promises that we make to our people

2. We have to work harder because our war on poverty is not yet over

3. We have to work harder to provide food security to our people

4. We have to work harder to provide enhanced employment opportunities to our youth

5. We have to work harder to provide safety and security to our women and children

6. We have to work harder to change our consumption pattern which has resulted in environmental and ecological de-gradation

7. We have to work harder because our pluralistic culture and tolerance are still being put to test by vested interests

8. We have to work harder to keep at bay dark forces of terrorism; these forces have to be dealt with firmly & decisively

9. We have to work harder because; we are all equal children before our mother

