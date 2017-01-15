Republic Day preparations: As Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives, date palms to greet him

This will be the crown prince’s second visit to the country in a year. This will be the crown prince’s second visit to the country in a year.

LESS THAN two weeks before Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, is set to reach the national capital as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, date palms have come up in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi. Rows of potted plants have also been installed at a traffic roundabout near Rajpath in central Delhi.

With leaves of the palm trees on top, these pyramid-like structures are covered with moss.

“These are part of our routine work. At the time of any event such as Republic Day or Independence Day, flower arrangements and decorations are done by us in this area. The palm tree installation has come up at one point. We are looking at more ideas for other parts that fall under NDMC’s jurisdiction,” said a senior horticulture department official at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Even as the horticulture department called the installations “routine”, senior officials maintained that this was being done just for the UAE delegation visiting Delhi.

This will be the crown prince’s second visit to the country in a year. One of the top cultivators of date palm in the world, the UAE hosts an International Date Palm Festival and dates are their national fruit.