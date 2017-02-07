St. Kabir student wins best cadet award in junior division at Republic Day parade in Delhi

Latest News
Mihir, a student of Class X, was among the few cadets from the Tricity to be selected this year

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:February 7, 2017 6:16 am
A student of St. Kabir Public School in Sector 26, Mihir, has won the best cadet award during the Republic Day parade held in Delhi and received a medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mihir, a student of Class X, was among the few cadets from the Tricity to be selected for this year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi . “Not only was he selected for the parade but he also brought laurels to the region and our school for being awarded as the best NCC cadet in the junior division” said Gurpreet Bakshi , Administrator of St. Kabir School on Monday.

“It was my dream to be a part of the Republic Day parade but emerging as the All India Best Cadet was surreal,” said Mihir.

