Representing NCC at the Republic Day Parade: ‘Discipline in routine was immense as my day started early in the morning’

Cadel Yagyanidhi Sharma student of Guru Nanak Public School, he represented NCC (Air Wing) at the Republic Day Parade and Prime Minister Parade in Delhi shows his award in his school in sector 36 Chandigarh on Tuesday, February 07 2017. Express photo by Sahil Walia Cadel Yagyanidhi Sharma student of Guru Nanak Public School, he represented NCC (Air Wing) at the Republic Day Parade and Prime Minister Parade in Delhi shows his award in his school in sector 36 Chandigarh on Tuesday, February 07 2017. Express photo by Sahil Walia

Yagyanidhi Sharma, a Class IX student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, represented the National Cadet Corps (Air Wing) at the Republic Day Parade in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in January. Yagyanidhi was among the three Junior (School) Division Cadets and aspires to become an Air Force Officer.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Yagyanidhi’s journey to Rajpath started when he cleared the Inter-Group Competition organised by the Northern Directorate of NCC held in March. Yagyanidhi, who is also a cricketer, gave an outstanding performance at the directorate’s combined annual training camp organised in September at Ropar. Finally, the news broke out about his selection at Republic Day Parade.

About his over one month stay in Delhi Cantt, Yagyanidhi, recollecting his days in the camp, said, “The discipline in routine was immense as the day started from 4 am and went till 10 pm. The stay gave me an opportunity to interact with cadets and Army officers hailing from different corners of the country. Moreover, by interacting with people, I came to know about the country’s cultural diversity.”

Apart from visiting Rashtrapati Bhawan, he also met the President, Prime Minister, Vice-President, all the Chiefs of Defence Services, the Defence Minister, Director General, NCC, and many highly ranked army and administrative personnel.