Republic Day parade: Maharashtra’s Shivaji coronation float gets first prize

Maharashtra’s tableau at the 69th Republic Day parade depicting the grand coronation of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji was awarded the first prize. The state also emerged winner in the cultural category and the inter-state dance competition held as part of the parade. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is indeed a very proud moment. It is very heartening to see Maharashtra leading all the way. The historic coronation of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was beautifully designed bringing alive the grandeur and emotions as the float passed through the magnificent Rajpath on Republic Day. I congratulate the entire team for their hard work and success.”

There were tableaux from 14 states across India. Among the states that participated were Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

A team of ten artists worked on the Maharashtra tableau. The concept and design were by Prof Narendra Vichare. The artwork was created by art director Nitin Desai and his team of artisans. In the culture category, South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur won the first prize for its Baredi folk dance. Maharashtra also won the first prize in the inter-state dance competition on Republic Day.

Minister for Education and Culture Vinod Tawde lauded the team for its achievements. The minister said, “It is a great honour as for the first time, the state got the awards in all three categories.”

