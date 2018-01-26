Republic Day: No exchange of sweets between BSF and Pakistan rangers at border this year

Director General of BSF KK Sharma. (Source: ANI) Director General of BSF KK Sharma. (Source: ANI)

The Border Security Force on Friday refused to share sweets with Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of India’s 69th Republic Day. “Atmosphere was such that no exchange of sweets took place with Pakistan Rangers. I think in the coming time old tradition of exchanging sweets will be revived soon,” Director General of BSF KK Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI after the flag meeting with his Pakistani counterpart.

With tensions between both the countries escalating along the Line of Control (LOC), ceasefire violations were discussed during the flag meeting with Pakistan. “Ceasefire violations was the main issue of discussion during flag meeting with Pakistan. Both sides agreed that ceasefire violations should be reduced. BSF never initiates ceasefire violation,” said Sharma.

The meeting was the first between the two sides since “heavy shelling and firing was experienced on the IB during

the last week”, the border guarding force said in a statement.

According to a data with the Ministry of Defence, ceasefire violations in January this year are already upto 134.

