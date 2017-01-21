Republic Day: No entry for heavy vehicles to Delhi from Gurugram

The Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurugram held a meeting with transporters and urged them to cooperate following these directions. (File photo) The Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurugram held a meeting with transporters and urged them to cooperate following these directions. (File photo)

In view of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26 and its full dress rehearsal on January 23, heavy vehicles except those carrying milk, fruits, vegetables and other essential items, will not be allowed to enter Delhi through district Gurugram.

While stating this here today, a spokesman of Haryana Police said the restriction on plying of heavy vehicles would remain enforced from 8.30 PM tomorrow to 12.30 PM on January 23 and from 8.30 PM on January 25 to 12.30 PM on January 26.

He said a written communication to this effect has been sent to Superintendents of Police of Rewari, Nuh and Jhajjar, and Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Faridabad.

They have been directed not to allow heavy vehicles to enter district Gurugram and divert traffic through other routes or get vehicles parked by identifying a proper place.

He said the Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurugram held a meeting with transporters and urged them to cooperate following these directions.