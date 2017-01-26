Republic Day: Fight forces seeking to undermine constitutional values, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo/File) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo/File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the intrinsic strength of Indian Republic lies in our constitutional values and asked the people to “fight forces which seek to undermine them”. Extending greetings on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day, Gandhi said that the Indian Republic’s intrinsic strength lies in our constitutional values.

Today is the day to reinforce our indelible commitment to protection, preservation and practise of these constitutional ideals that comprise India’s true spirit and struggle against inequality and injustice, she said.

“Paying respects to the freedom fighters and founding fathers of Indian Republic as also to those great men and women who drafted the Constitution,” Gandhi said, expressing hope that “every Indian will strive to fight for these values and forces that seek to undermine them.”