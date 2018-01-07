Republic Day: Around 900 flights to be impacted at IGIA January 18-26

According to airport sources, landing and take-off will not be allowed from 10.35 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. during January 18-26 (File) According to airport sources, landing and take-off will not be allowed from 10.35 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. during January 18-26 (File)

Around 900 flights from the IGI airport here are expected to be either cancelled or re-scheduled from January 18-26 due to the Republic Day and its rehearsals, officials said. According to airport sources, landing and take-off will not be allowed from 10.35 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. during January 18-26.

“A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued regarding the operational restrictions from January 18-26. The issuance of NOTAM for the period leading upto Republic Day is a routine process which happens every year,” a source said.

“The international carriers will be requested to reschedule their flight operations. However, domestic flights will be cancelled due to capacity constraints.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App