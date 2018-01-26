Republic Day 2018: These tableaux at Rajpath parade show India’s bond with ASEAN nations

Republic Day 2018: ASEAN tableau at the parade this morning Republic Day 2018: ASEAN tableau at the parade this morning

The Republic Day parade saw a glimpse of the cultural linkage of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India. Of the 23 tableaux, including those representing various states and ministries among others, that rolled down the majestic Rajpath, there were two tableaux which displayed India’s historical, educational, religious and cultural linkages with ASEAN nations.

Visuals of the #ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the #RepublicDay parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment pic.twitter.com/FMzV5qPTyX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The tableaux, conceptualised by the ministry of external affairs, showed Nalanda University in the front portion. While the other tableau displayed the religious linkage of India with other ASEAN countries.

Catch a glimpse of the tableaus from our friends in the @ASEAN #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/KhCZqnUeDk — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018

In a first, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries were present as chief guests as they saw the military might and traditions coupled with the latest initiatives and achievements along with the rich diverse social and cultural heritage of India.

The leaders who participated in the Republic Day parade were President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos and Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

What is ASEAN?

The presence of the ASEAN leaders was unprecedented and reflective of India’s stature as a major power in the region, where China has been trying to expand its influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the ASEAN leaders for the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit and to attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

Yesterday, one individual from each of the 10 ASEAN nations was named for the Padma award. The ASEAN region along with India has a combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population, and their combined GDP has been estimated at over $3.8 trillion. Investment from ASEAN to India has been over $70 billion in the last 17 years accounting for more than 17 per cent of India’s total FDI. India’s investment in ASEAN during the same period has been more than $40 billion.

