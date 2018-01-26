Republic Day 2018: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists national flag at Palakkad school

Republic Day 2018: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at a school in Kerala’s Palakkad. (Source: ANI photo) Republic Day 2018: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at a school in Kerala’s Palakkad. (Source: ANI photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of the country’s 69th Republic Day celebrations at a CBSE-affiliated school in Palakkad district of Kerala. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, top leaders of the RSS and the BJP were in full attendance at the function. Bhagwat is in Kerala to attend a three-day camp of the Sangh.

Bhagwat’s presence at the function at the Vyasa Vidya Peetham school, run by the Vidya Bharati — the educational wing of the RSS — came following a state government circular dated January 17 that stated that only heads of educational institutions should hoist the tri-colour. However, BJP leaders were of the opinion that the circular was not binding on the school as it is a private institution.

Last year, Bhagwat had stirred controversy by hoisting the national flag at the Karnakiamman school in the same district, which comes under the state government. Being an aided school, the district collector had firmly stated that political leaders cannot lead the R-day celebrations. However, Bhagwat went on to hoist the flag defying the order of the district authorities.No action was taken against the RSS chief by the state government.

Meanwhile, at the three-day camp beginning at the school, over 8000 members and leaders of the RSS and the Sangh-affiliated organisations including the BJP are expected to take part. Discussions, centred around the BJP’s growth in the state, are also expected to take place at the camp.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd