Republic Day 2018: Full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees

- Happy Republic Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, SMSs to send to your loved ones
- Padmaavat box office collection Day 1: 50-60 percent occupancy in cinema halls for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama
- Twitter launches 'India Gate' emoji for Republic Day; feature to last till January 29
Each year on the occasion of Republic Day, the prestigious Padma Awards are bestowed upon individuals who have contributed immensely to society. As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day on January 26, the awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – will be given to eminent personalities from various fields such as literature and education, art, sports, social work, medicine, science and engineering, civil service, public affairs, trade and industry.
Here’s the full list:
Padma Shri awardees:
Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) – Literature and Education (Literature – Urdu)
Sitavva Joddati – Social Work
Manas Bihari Verma – Science & Engineering (Defence)
Abhay Bang (Duo) – Medicine
Rani Bang (Duo) – Medicine
Damodar Ganesh Bapat – Social Work
Prafulla Govinda Baruah – Literature and Education-Journalism
Mohan Swaroop Bhatia – Art-Folk Music
Sudhanshu Biswas – Social Work
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Sports-Weightlifting
Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi – Literature and Education-Journalism
Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) – Trade & Industry
Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi – Art-Weaving
Somdev Devvarman – Sports-Tennis
Yeshi Dhoden – Medicine
Arup Kumar Dutta – Literature and Education
Doddarange Gowda – Art-Lyrics
Arvind Gupta – Literature and Education
Digamber Hansda – Literature and Education
Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) – Art-Dance
Piyong Temjen Jamir – Literature and Education
Malti Joshi – Literature and Education
Manoj Joshi – Art-Acting
Rameshwarlal Kabra – Trade & Industry
Pran Kishore Kaul – Art
Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) – Others-Architecture
Vijay Kichlu – Art-Music
Tommy Koh (Foreigner) – Public Affairs
Lakshmikutty – Medicine-Traditional
Joyshree Goswami Mahanta – Literature and Education
Narayan Das Maharaj – Others-Spiritualism
Pravakara Maharana – Art-Sculpture
Hun Many (Foreigner) – Public Affairs
Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) – Others- Yoga
Zaverilal Mehta – Literature and Education-Journalism
Krishna Bihari Mishra – Literature and Education
Sisir Purushottam Mishra – Art-Cinema
Subhasini Mistry – Social Work
Tomio Mizokami (Foreigner) – Literature and Education
Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism
Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar – Literature and Education
Thant Myint – U (Foreigner) – Public Affairs
V Nanammal – Others-Yoga
Sulagitti Narasamma – Social Work
Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan – Art-Folk Music
I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) – Art-Sculpture
Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) – Social Work
Gobaradhan Panika – Art-Weaving
Bhabani Charan Pattanaik – Public Affairs
Murlikant Petkar – Sports-Swimming
Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) – Literature and Education
M R Rajagopal – Medicine-Palliative Care
Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) – Social Work
Chandra Sekhar Rath – Literature and Education
S S Rathore – Civil Service
Amitava Roy – Science and Engineering
Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) – Medicine-Ophthalmology
R Sathyanarayana – Art-Music
Pankaj M Shah – Medicine-Oncology
Bhajju Shyam – Art-Painting
Maharao Raghuveer Singh – Literature and Education
Kidambi Srikanth – Sports-Badminton
Ibrahim Sutar – Art-Music
Siddeshwara Swamiji – Others-Spiritualism
Lentina Ao Thakkar – Social Work
Vikram Chandra Thakur – Science and Engineering
Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan (Duo) – Art-Music
Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan (Duo) – Art-Music
Nguyen Tien Thien (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism
Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi – Literature and Education
Rajagopalan Vasudevan – Science and Engineering
Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji – Literature and Education
Romulus Whitaker – Others-Wildlife Conservation
Baba Yogendra – Art
A Zakia – Literature and Education
Padma Vibhushan:
Illaiyaraja – Art-Music
Ghulam Mustafa Khan – Art-Music
Parameswaran Parameswaran – Literature and Education
Padma Bhushan awardees:
Pankaj Advani – Sports-Billiards/Snooker
Philipose Mar Chrysostom – Others-Spiritualism
Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Sports-Cricket
Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) – Public affairs
Ramachandran Nagaswamy – Others-Archaeology
Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) – Literature and Education
Laxman Pai – Art-Painting
Arvind Parikh – Art-Music
Sharda Sinha – Art-Music
This list is being updated. Please refresh the page for latest information.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App