Republic Day 2018: Full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees

Each year on the occasion of Republic Day, the prestigious Padma Awards are bestowed upon individuals who have contributed immensely to society. As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day on January 26, the awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – will be given to eminent personalities from various fields such as literature and education, art, sports, social work, medicine, science and engineering, civil service, public affairs, trade and industry.

Here’s the full list:

Padma Shri awardees:

Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) – Literature and Education (Literature – Urdu)

Sitavva Joddati – Social Work

Manas Bihari Verma – Science & Engineering (Defence)

Abhay Bang (Duo) – Medicine

Rani Bang (Duo) – Medicine

Damodar Ganesh Bapat – Social Work

Prafulla Govinda Baruah – Literature and Education-Journalism

Mohan Swaroop Bhatia – Art-Folk Music

Sudhanshu Biswas – Social Work

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Sports-Weightlifting

Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi – Literature and Education-Journalism

Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) – Trade & Industry

Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi – Art-Weaving

Somdev Devvarman – Sports-Tennis

Yeshi Dhoden – Medicine

Arup Kumar Dutta – Literature and Education

Doddarange Gowda – Art-Lyrics

Arvind Gupta – Literature and Education

Digamber Hansda – Literature and Education

Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) – Art-Dance

Piyong Temjen Jamir – Literature and Education

Malti Joshi – Literature and Education

Manoj Joshi – Art-Acting

Rameshwarlal Kabra – Trade & Industry

Pran Kishore Kaul – Art

Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) – Others-Architecture

Vijay Kichlu – Art-Music

Tommy Koh (Foreigner) – Public Affairs

Lakshmikutty – Medicine-Traditional

Joyshree Goswami Mahanta – Literature and Education

Narayan Das Maharaj – Others-Spiritualism

Pravakara Maharana – Art-Sculpture

Hun Many (Foreigner) – Public Affairs

Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) – Others- Yoga

Zaverilal Mehta – Literature and Education-Journalism

Krishna Bihari Mishra – Literature and Education

Sisir Purushottam Mishra – Art-Cinema

Subhasini Mistry – Social Work

Tomio Mizokami (Foreigner) – Literature and Education

Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism

Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar – Literature and Education

Thant Myint – U (Foreigner) – Public Affairs

V Nanammal – Others-Yoga

Sulagitti Narasamma – Social Work

Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan – Art-Folk Music

I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) – Art-Sculpture

Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) – Social Work

Gobaradhan Panika – Art-Weaving

Bhabani Charan Pattanaik – Public Affairs

Murlikant Petkar – Sports-Swimming

Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) – Literature and Education

M R Rajagopal – Medicine-Palliative Care

Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) – Social Work

Chandra Sekhar Rath – Literature and Education

S S Rathore – Civil Service

Amitava Roy – Science and Engineering

Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) – Medicine-Ophthalmology

R Sathyanarayana – Art-Music

Pankaj M Shah – Medicine-Oncology

Bhajju Shyam – Art-Painting

Maharao Raghuveer Singh – Literature and Education

Kidambi Srikanth – Sports-Badminton

Ibrahim Sutar – Art-Music

Siddeshwara Swamiji – Others-Spiritualism

Lentina Ao Thakkar – Social Work

Vikram Chandra Thakur – Science and Engineering

Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan (Duo) – Art-Music

Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan (Duo) – Art-Music

Nguyen Tien Thien (Foreigner) – Others-Spiritualism

Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi – Literature and Education

Rajagopalan Vasudevan – Science and Engineering

Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji – Literature and Education

Romulus Whitaker – Others-Wildlife Conservation

Baba Yogendra – Art

A Zakia – Literature and Education

Padma Vibhushan:

Illaiyaraja – Art-Music

Ghulam Mustafa Khan – Art-Music

Parameswaran Parameswaran – Literature and Education

Padma Bhushan awardees:

Pankaj Advani – Sports-Billiards/Snooker

Philipose Mar Chrysostom – Others-Spiritualism

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Sports-Cricket

Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) – Public affairs

Ramachandran Nagaswamy – Others-Archaeology

Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) – Literature and Education

Laxman Pai – Art-Painting

Arvind Parikh – Art-Music

Sharda Sinha – Art-Music

This list is being updated. Please refresh the page for latest information.

