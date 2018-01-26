Republic Day 2018 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 69th Republic Day

Republic Day 2018 LIVE updates: Sixty-nine years since the birth of its Constitution, the nation celebrates Republic Day on Friday. Republic Day 2018 LIVE updates: Sixty-nine years since the birth of its Constitution, the nation celebrates Republic Day on Friday.

Sixty-nine years since the birth of its Constitution, the nation celebrates Republic Day on Friday with a grand parade at Rajpath. In a first, 10 Heads of State, of ASEAN countries, will be chief guests at the parade that will begin a little after 9 am this morning. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday greeted the nation on the occasion.

At Rajpath, India will showcase its military might as well as its rich cultural heritage and traditions coupled with the latest initiatives and achievements. Several states, organisations and government departments will also showcase their achievements through tableaus.

On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind called for a “civic-minded” society where one can disagree without “mocking” the other’s dignity, a social contract where neighbours respect each other’s “space, privacy and rights.” This was President Kovind’s first Republic Day address as President.

8.50 am: BJP president Amit Shah unfurls the tricolour at the party HQ in New Delhi.

8.45 am: In his speech to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “A civic-minded nation is built by civic-minded neighbourhoods, whether in our cities or our villages. Where we respect the next-door person’s space, privacy and rights.”

“Where we do not inconvenience our neighbours — while celebrating a festival or while resorting to a protest or on any other occasion. Where one can disagree with another viewpoint — or even with a historical context — without mocking a fellow citizen’s dignity and personal space. This is fraternity in action,” he added. Read the full text of his speech here.

8.40 am: Yesterday, on the eve of Republic Day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had wished the nation and called on the people to defend the treasured commitments — justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. “More than ever before in the history of our young nation, we must defence these treasured commitments,” he wrote, in a letter to the nation.

On the eve of our 69th Republic Day, I’m writing this #LettertotheNation, to remind ourselves of the commitments we made in our Constitution. I wish each of you a very Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/VaJ3WOeBqx — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 25, 2018

8.32 am: 85 distinguished people who have contributed immensely to society will be given Padma Awards — 3 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri — by the President today. There were as many as 35,000 applications were received for the civilian awards this time. The list of awardees includes cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan and P Parameswaran. Read the full list here.

These are the awardees for the category “Unsung Heroes,” which was introduced last year.

8.22 am: From first row to sixth: On the eve of the parade, the Congress expressed its unhappiness at party president Rahul Gandhi being assigned a seat sixth row for the parade. Leaders first claimed he was allotted a seat in the fourth row — Congress presidents were always given a front row seat, they argued — after which it was shifted to the sixth row. However, they added, Gandhi will still attend the parade and sit in which ever seat he is allotted. Delhi Confidential: A Sixth Row Seat

8.17 am: One of the main attractions at the parade today will be the Border Security Forces’ Women’s Motor Cycle team ‘Seema Bhawani’. Led by Sub Inspector Stanzin Noryang, they will display stunts for the audience, including Salute to President, Fish Riding, Side Riding, Faulaad, Prachand Baalay Shaktiman, among others.

8.13 am: The ASEAN leaders attending the parade today include PM of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Dr Thongloun Sisoulith; PM of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi; PM of Thailand, General Prayut Chan-o-cha; PM Malaysia Najib Razak; PM of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong; PM of Cambodia, Hun Sen; the Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte; Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brunei PM Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah.

Flags of ASEAN countries at Vijay Chowk (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Flags of ASEAN countries at Vijay Chowk (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

8.10 am: For the first time, India has invited 10 Heads of State, of ASEAN countries, to attend the Republic Day celebrations. In light of this, the marching contingents this year will bear the flags of the ASEAN countries. There will be two tableaux showcasing India’s historical, civilizational, educational, religious and cultural linkages with the ASEAN nations as well.

8.00 am: Welcome to our live blog on Republic Day 2018. The Republic Day celebrations, will commence at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, with the Prime Minister paying respect to the nation’s martyrs by laying a wreath. At Amar Jawan, an eternal flame burns, and a reversed rifle standing on its barrel and crested by a soldier’s helmet signifies the immortal soldier.

