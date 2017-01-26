Republic Day 2017: Tripura Governor hoists National Flag

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy today appealed to all sections of the people to come forward to build a prosperous state and a prosperous nation.

Hoisting the tri-colour at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala, he said there is nothing like national religion in the country and there is no place for violence in the country.

All sections of people have to come forward to build a prosperous state and a prosperous nation.

“The state is going towards prosperity and its future is bright. Everybody should come forward to be a partner of a prosperous state,” he said.

Appreciating the role of Bangladesh as a “good neighbour”, Roy said “The country (Bangladesh) has agreed to give us access to Chittagong sea port and Ashuganj river port in Meghna.”

It also gave us bandwith through Bay of Bengal to make Tripura an international internet gateway, he added.