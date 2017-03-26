Reports of carving out larger Nagaland ‘erroneous’, says govt

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

The CENTRE has refuted as “erroneous” reports that it had agreed to carve out a larger Nagaland state. A Home Ministry spokesperson said some reports had appeared recently to the effect that the Government of India has agreed to carve out a larger Nagaland state by taking away territories of states contiguous to Nagaland. “Such reports are erroneous. It is clarified that there is no such agreement or decision by the Government of India,” the spokesperson said.

Thuingaleng Muivah, general secretary, NSCN-IM (Naga insurgent group) was recently quoted as saying that the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed with the Centre two years ago has recognised the outfit’s demand for territorial integration of all Naga inhabited areas in the region. The Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by Muivah and the government’s interlocutor R N Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations over 18 years, with the first breakthrough achieved in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed. “The pact had set the political parameters of the final solution,” an official said.

