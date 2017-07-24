Reporting of expunged remarks may be sent to Rajya Sabha Privilege Committee: P J Kurien

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien in the Rajya Sabha. PTI Photo Deputy Chairman P J Kurien in the Rajya Sabha. PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien on Monday indicated that distortion and reporting of expunged remarks of a Samajwadi Party MP by certain media houses may be referred to the privileges committee. Kurien said he had last week stated that media should not report anything expunged by the Chair from the records. And if the remarks of any member are distorted, it “amounts to breach of privilege” of the Member of Parliament, he said.

He made the remarks after KTS Tulsi (Nominated) said that 50 lawmakers from 12 parties have signed and given a notice under rule 188 for breach of privilege by certain media houses for twisting and distorting of the remarks by Naresh Agarwal (SP).

“We welcome criticism, but not in a manner of distorting views and presenting them in a fashion that tantamount to defaming” the MP, he said. “The matter should be referred to the privileges committee.” Last week, Agarwal had made controversial comments on certain Hindu gods which the Chair had expunged from records immediately and asked the media not to report them.

Kurien said if the remarks have been distorted and if thenotice of Tulsi has been signed by 50 MPs, the matter “will be referred to the privileges committee.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App