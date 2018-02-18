Reporter’s mother, 17-month-old daughter found murdered in Nagpur

When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back. When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back.

Mother and daughter of a reporter with a news portal here were found murdered on Sunday morning after they went missing on Saturday evening.

Dead bodies of Usha Sevakram Kamble, 54 and Rashi, 1.5 year of age, were found stuffed in sacks in a nullah outside the city. The reporter, Ravikant Kamble, works with Nagpur Today, a news portal, and generally reports crime stories. His wife is a policewoman and the couple has twin daughters.

“Usha had left their home with Rashi in Pavansut Nagar around 4 pm. Kamble had reported the matter to the police around 2 am Sunday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne told The Indian Express. “The lady was last seen with the kid by a kirana shopkeeper Ganesh Sahu in the same locality around 5 pm on Saturday. After preliminary investigation, we have taken Sahu as suspect,” he added.

“Sahu told us he had given her Rs 7,000, apparently the money he had borrowed from her. The lady used to give money on interest to people,” Bharne said.

It is gathered that the Bolero vehicle parked in front of Sahu’s shop had blood strains on the inner inside. “We are yet to check if the vehicle was in Sahu’s name and if the blood strains had anything to do with the two deaths, ” Bharne said.

