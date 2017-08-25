Report says dip in MLA performance, AAP blames it on ‘vendetta’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and the remainder of the Cabinet were not ranked. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and the remainder of the Cabinet were not ranked. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

The performance of Delhi MLAs has dropped this year, as compared to the last, an assessment by an NGO — Praja Foundation — has shown. According to the report, seven MLAs did not raise a single issue in any assembly session in 2017.

Two MLAs — Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mohd Ishraq — did not raise any issues in either 2016 or 2017, the report said. Eighteen members raised five issues or less in 2017, said the assessment based on information procured through an RTI. The total number of issues raised in the assembly also came down marginally from 951 in 2016 to 926 in 2017.

Besides the RTI reply, the Praja Foundation also based their assessment on a perception survey conducted with more than 24,000 participants. In all, the performance of 57 MLAs from the AAP and two MLAs from the BJP were ranked. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and the remainder of the Cabinet were not ranked. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker were also kept out. The BJP’s OP Sharma was not ranked either.

“There has been a huge increase in the number of MLAs with criminal records. In February 2015, when the new government was elected, 14 out of 70 MLAs had FIRs registered against them. In December 2016, this number increased to 39 MLAs. Also, by the end of 2016, 25 out of 70 MLAs had chargesheets filed against them,” the report said. AAP leaders, however, said that increase in the number of cases against their MLAs was because of political vendetta and the cases will ultimately fall through when they reach court. The report was released on Tuesday.

