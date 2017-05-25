Report on ‘staged encounter’ with CRPF DG: Home ministry

A day after The Indian Express reported that a CRPF Inspector-General had filed a report saying an encounter in Assam’s Chirang district in March was staged, the home ministry confirmed it had knowledge of the report which was being studied and action would be taken soon. “It is with the CRPF DG and he is examining it. The DG is expected to send the report to the home ministry in a day or two,” the adviser to the home ministry, Ashok Prasad, said.

CRPF Director-General R R Bhatnagar had earlier said the report had also been sent to the Assam Director-General of police. “If they (Assam police) find anything wrong with the operation, we will take appropriate action,” he said.

In his report to the force’s headquarters in Delhi, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai, posted in Shillong as CRPF Inspector-General, North East Sector, said the encounter near Simlaguri village, which led to the death of two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit), was staged by a joint team of the Army, police, CRPF and SSB.

He said the two men were picked from a house in D-Kalling village and killed in cold blood in Simlaguri village. The suspected militants were identified as Lucas Narzary alias N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud.

