Report on bank ‘scam’ likely to be tabled in upcoming budget session

A report by the Questions and Reference Committee that has been probing the alleged Rs 100 crore scam in the Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank is likely to be tabled in the upcoming budget session, sources said.

The year-long probe into the bank — which comes under the purview of the Delhi government’s Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) — has been at the heart of conflict between the AAP government and the bureaucrats.

On Sunday, the AAP had accused Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash of “distortion of facts” in his petition filed in the Delhi High Court, challenging a breach of privilege notice served to him for non-appearance before the panel.

Although the Assembly panel Monday told the court that it would not take any action against Prakash until the next date of hearing on April 11, sources maintained that the report was likely to be tabled in the Assembly session beginning March 16.

“Proceedings against the other two officers — the former and current Registrar of RCS — will continue as they have not moved the HC. The final report is likely to be presented in the upcoming session of the Assembly,” a source in the committee said.

In 2013, members of the bank had filed a complaint to the RCS and the Reserve Bank of India, alleging fraudulent loans that had led to increasing NPAs. The loans, the complaint alleged, took place in connivance with directors. A consequent probe by the RBI had confirmed fraudulent loans in the bank’s Lajpat Nagar branch.

The committee began hearing the matter after a question asked by an MLA led to a reply that it deemed “incomplete and unsatisfactory”.

