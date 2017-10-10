Report on Amit Shah’s son: Will PM Modi order probe or will this go down as another jumla, asks Gaurav Gogoi

“It is a test of the Prime Minister’s principles. Now we will see whether the PM orders a probe into allegations of financial discrepancies in Jay Shah’s company, or if it will go down as another jumla,” Gogoi said at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI) “It is a test of the Prime Minister’s principles. Now we will see whether the PM orders a probe into allegations of financial discrepancies in Jay Shah’s company, or if it will go down as another jumla,” Gogoi said at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Congress MP G aurav Gogoi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principles would be tested on whether he orders a probe into the alleged financial discrepancies in the business dealings of BJP national present Amit Shah’s son Jay, or ignores it.

“At a time when the country’s economy is in bad shape, and people are suffering, one company has done good business. This company is owned by Jay Shah, who is the son of BJP national president Amit Shah. It is a test of the Prime Minister’s principles. Now we will see whether the PM orders a probe into allegations of financial discrepancies in Jay Shah’s company, or if it will go down as another jumla,” Gogoi said at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata.

A report published by The Wire alleged that a company run by Jay Shah had allegedly declared a turnover which was 16,000 times that of the previous year. While the Congress has demanded a probe into the allegations, Jay said he would sue the author of the report and the editors and owners of The Wire for criminal defamation.

Claiming several companies received notices following demonetisation, Gogoi said financial irregularities in Jay’s company were overlooked. “It seems the government has one set of rules for public, and another set of rules for family members of BJP leaders. We want the truth to come out,” he added.

