Repolling in Rajasthan: 72 per cent voter turnout in repolling at Dholpur

Electronic Voting Machines (Representational Image) Electronic Voting Machines (Representational Image)

Over 72 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the repolling at one of the polling booths in Dholpur Assembly constituency, where EVMs had malfunctioned on Sunday.

Till 6 PM, 71.75 per cent voters of the total 924 voters had exercised their franchise, district election officer Shuchi Tyagi told PTI. Voting was dull in the initial four hours but picked up in the afternoon. The polling remained peaceful amid tight security arrangement, she said.

The repolling had begun at 7 AM and 16 per cent votes were cast in the first two hours, Tyagi added. A technical error in the EVMs had forced the election authorities to stop the polling midway on April 9.

