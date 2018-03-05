Reply to govt’s concerns on use of totaliser machines during polls: Supreme Court to EC

The apex court gave the poll watchdog two weeks time to file a report on the matter. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The apex court gave the poll watchdog two weeks time to file a report on the matter. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to reply to the Centre’s apprehension that the usage of totaliser machines might lead to outflow of data from EVMs. The apex court gave the poll watchdog two weeks time to file a report in on the matter. The Election Commission had recommended to the government to introduce totaliser machines for counting of votes, which would enhance secrecy in the election process. However, a Committee of Ministers, headed by Rajnath Singh, had rejected the idea last year.

ALSO READ | What is a totaliser machine?

Totaliser machines increase the secrecy of voting by counting votes polled at 14 polling booths together, as against the current practice of announcing booth-wise results. According to the Election Commission, the identification of area-wise voting trends could encourage candidates and political parties to target areas where they got less votes.

The EC first approached the Law Ministry in 2008 with the proposal to amend the Conduct of Election rules to introduce totaliser machine on counting day. In 2017, a team of Union Ministers — Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Manohar Parrikar, Nitin Gadkari and Ravi Shankar Prasad — was constituted on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on the idea.

As reported by The Indian Express, the proposal was supported by only three (BSP, Congress, NCP) of the six national parties after the Commission demonstrated the use of the machine last March. The BJP had opposed it on the ground that details of booth-wise performance of candidates was important for booth management. The CPI(M) agreed in principle but added a rider saying that the machine should be used carefully and introduced in phases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd