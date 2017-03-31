Repaired Tricolour Hoisted at Attari: Trust mulls options to keep flag flying

The flag at Attari border near Amritsar. (PTI Photo) The flag at Attari border near Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

AFTER WAITING for three days for the wind to subside, the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) hoisted a fresh Tricolour on Thursday on the country’s tallest flagpole at Attari during a still period in the early hours of the morning.

This is the fifth flag to be hoisted on the flagpole after it was inaugurated earlier this month. Unlike the previous ones, all brand new replacements, this one is a repaired flag. An Amritsar tentwallah stitched up the wind tears in the 80 ft x120 ft Tricolour.

“We want to see how long the repaired flag can withstand the weather and accordingly, we can plan if any changes are to be made in the repairing process,” an AIT official in charge of the installation told The Indian Express.

Faced with the problem of flags getting damaged at such frequency, the Trust has also considered hoisting it on ceremonial occasions only and using a flag made of the parachute fabric.

Till the time any such proposal is deliberated upon and a call taken, the AIT has approached the architecture department of Guru Nanak Dev University to seek technical help in the matter.

“This is the tallest flag and there are no set benchmarks since this is something which has happened for the first time. I have advised AIT that there should be double stitching of the cloth on the upper side of the flag, which is most vulnerable. I have also suggested using small flexible wires in a zig-zag pattern stitched in between the two layers of cloth. I have even suggested that a diagonal strip of cloth should be used to strengthen the flag,” said professor Paramjit Singh Mahoora, professor of architecture at GNDU.

Another option to keep the flag show going being mulled is to use a smaller Tricolour.

But, Mahoora said, “The current flag, though, is equivalent to a 10-storey building given its size, but using a smaller-size flag would defeat the purpose.”

At 355 ft, the country’s tallest Tricolour has had problems right from Day one. Each flag weighs 125 kg, costs more than Rs 1 lakh. The AIT was supplied with 12 standby flags.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now