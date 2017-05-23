Renting a property could cost more once GST is rolled out

House rents may go up from July 1, with the government treating renting of an immovable property as a service that will attract the Goods and Service Tax (GST). Leasing or sub-letting a property or a building or creating a tenancy or an easement right has similarly been brought under the purview of the GST. Granting someone license to occupy a property will also attract GST. While the Maharashtra legislature unanimously cleared the landmark GST bill Monday, the Opposition raised some strong objections, arguing that the new provisions would further escalate housing prices in Mumbai and the rest of the state.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra’s Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde even alleged that leasing of farm lands for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes had been brought under the ambit of the GST. “This government won’t give loan waiver to farmers. And now it wants to levy an additional tax burden on the farmers,” Munde claimed during a discussion on the Bill in the Upper House.

Lacking majority in the Upper House, the Devendra Fadnavis government was seen adopting an accommodative approach. While convincing the Opposition leaders not to move amendments to the Bill, the chief minister assured them their points would be placed before the GST council.

Had the Upper House moved amendments to the Bill, the ruling side would have been forced to refer it back to the Legislative Assembly. After discussing the provisions of the bill on Sunday, the Assembly unanimously passed it around noon on Monday. The Bill then travelled to the Upper House, where it was discussed for over seven hours. Monday was the final day of a three-day special session of the legislature for clearing the GST Bill.

Munde, who spoke for over two hours, raised several concerns over “loopholes” in the Bill. While sale of land and buildings has been kept out of the purview of the GST, the government has defined sale of under-construction houses as a taxable service under the Act. Already facing hear from the Opposition over the farm loan waiver demand, Fadnavis clarified that transactions for leasing or sub-letting agricultural land would attract zero duty in the new regime.

At present, a 15 per cent service tax is levied on sub-leasing of commercial property, while renting or sub-leasing residential properties is generally exempt from service tax. Under the GST, a tax rate upto 18 percent of the transaction value has been proposed.

While not opposing the Bill, both Munde (NCP) and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane (Congress) alleged its provisions could hurt Maharashtra. “The government should give the House a guarantee that it won’t hurt Maharashtra’s interests,” Munde said, a demand which Rane reiterated later. “The GST will financially weaken Maharashtra. It will hit revenues and impact development. The government should reviewed its impact on the state’s budget and the spending plan for development works,” Rane said.

The Opposition also objected to powers granted to officials to arrest and seize property assets of defaulters. “This will breed corruption and harassment of taxpayers,” Munde said.

Rane, while accusing the government of inflating growth numbers, alleged that Maharashtra’s status as the favourite industrial investment destination in India would be hit. Minister of State (Finance) Deepak Kesarkar, while replying to the queries, pointed out that countries who have adopted GST have witnessed higher growth and decreased inflationary pressure. “Care will be taken to ensure that the powers for making arrests is limited,” he said. At the end, Fadnavis moved a vote of thanks to both houses for passing the Bill.

