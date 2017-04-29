Renovate Albert Ekka Memorial complex in Patna: Raghubar Das to Nitish Kumar

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today urged his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to assist in the renovation of Patna-based ‘Albert Ekka P V C Param Veer Chakra Memorial Complex’. In a letter to Kumar, Das drew the attention of retired colonel V K Singh, who had drawn Das’ attention in this connection, according to a press release.

In his letter, Das wrote that when Ekka posthumously got the Paramveer Chakra for his bravery during 1971 Indo-Pak war during undivided Bihar he was the only Paramveer Chakra of the eastern zone.

The complex situated in Patna was inaugurated by the then Finance Minister and now President Pranab Mukherjee in 1984, Das wrote.

There was immediate necessary of renovation and reconstruction of the complex and with the assistance of Bihar it would not only honour the martyrs but also relations between the two states would further deepen, he said.

