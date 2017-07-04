Renaming Mughalsarai station: MHA seeks IB, GSI reports on proposal

MHA to examine reports before giving clearance. File MHA to examine reports before giving clearance. File

The Home Ministry has written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Geographical Survey of India (GSI), Department of Post and Ministry of Earth Sciences, seeking comments on the UP government’s proposal to rename Mughalsarai Junction near Varanasi as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station. The state Cabinet last month gave a nod to the proposal to rename the busy railway junction after Upadhyay, a Jana Sangh icon and RSS ideologue. The proposal, seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Centre, was received by the Home Ministry last week, said officials.

As per guidelines, it is mandatory for a state government to obtain an NOC from the home ministry for renaming railway stations, villages, towns and cities.

A home ministry official said, “We have sought a report from various agencies, including IB. There have been some reports of protests against renaming the station. We will examine the reports before giving clearance.”

In its proposal, the UP government told the Centre that Upadhyay died mysteriously at Mughalsarai station and this is a primary reason for the decision, said another official. He added that the Railway Ministry has been asked to submit a report on any objection it might have.

