Rename West Bengal to Bengal: TMC MP demands in Lok Sabha

A Trinamool Congress MP on Friday demanded change of name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’ saying the existing name was pushing the state “backwards”. “The name West Bengal is pushing the state backwards. I demand that the state be renamed as Bangla as people of the state want it,” Saumitra Khan (TMC) said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly had in August last year passed a resolution changing the name of the State to ‘Bengal’ in English and ‘Bangla’ in Bengali.

Approval from Parliament is necessary to give effect to the change of name of any state.

Raising the issue of increasing ‘jehadi’ activities in Bangladesh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Cong) demanded that the neighbouring states of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam should be sensitised about the “alarming spark” of such terrorist activities.

