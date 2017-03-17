Remove words ‘Aam Aadmi’ from AAP govt’s campaign: Vijender Gupta to SEC

Ahead of MCD elections, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta today sought State Election Commission’s direction to remove the words “Aam Aadmi” from the outdoor media campaign run by the Kejriwal government regarding its various schemes. Gupta said the model code of conduct has come into force in all the areas of three civic bodies and it stipulates that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party should not be allowed to use its official position for the purposes of election campaign.

Elections to all the three North, East and South municipal corporations will be held on April 22 and the results will come out on April 25.

“I urged the State Election Commissioner that Delhi Government be directed to remove or cover the words Aam Aadmi from all forms of display i.e. hoardings, banners, name paints, name plates in aam aadmi mohalla clinics and aam aadmi bypass express bus service…,

“So that all political parties get level field in the upcoming election to all the three civic bodies polls,” Gupta said in a statement.

In support of his demand, the BJP leader cited that the Election Commission of India in the recent elections in Uttar Pradesh also directed “The word ‘Samajwadi’ be covered on 1,488 ambulances under ‘Samajwadi Swasthya Sewa’. In 2012 too, it also directed that the elephants symbol of BSP be covered in parks.”

