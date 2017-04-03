Remove two leaves symbol from social media accounts, EC tells AIADMK’s Sasikala faction

The Panneerselvam camp has ‘removed’ AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala from the party. The Panneerselvam camp has ‘removed’ AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala from the party.

The Election Commission on Monday asked Sasikala faction of the AIADMK to stop using the ‘Two leaves’ symbol on its website and social media accounts. The commission also sought a reply by 11 am on April 6.

The poll panel had decided to freeze the AIADMK election symbol of ‘two leaves’, after representatives of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and Sasikala factions made their claims for it. “Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Two Leaves’ of the AIADMK,” the Election Commission stated.

The poll panel had also asked both the factions to choose a new symbol to contest the by-polls in R.K. Nagar. The Election Commission had allowed both factions a further and final opportunity of adducing documents and affidavits latest by April 17.

While the Sasikala faction remained largely unperturbed with the decision, Panneerselvam’s camp begged to differ and said they would fight back.

