Remove PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu photos from PMAY website: Election Commission

The EC also reminded Sinha that its directive dated January 4 specifically provides for removal of all references of ministers, politicians and political parties available on central and state government websites. The EC also reminded Sinha that its directive dated January 4 specifically provides for removal of all references of ministers, politicians and political parties available on central and state government websites.

The Election Commission has directed Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha to immediately remove photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu from the website of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In a letter written on February 11, the EC pointed out that carrying such photographs amounts to violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC also reminded Sinha that its directive dated January 4 specifically provides for removal of all references of ministers, politicians and political parties available on central and state government websites. “The Commission desires to know the reason as to why this was not done before, when the model code was in force (since January 4),” the EC wrote to Sinha. It directed him to ensure that the photographs are removed from other government websites as well.

This is the third instance in the ongoing elections when the EC drew Sinha’s attention to model code violations by the Centre.