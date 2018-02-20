Removal of EC, CEC: SC asks Centre, EC to respond to petition

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the poll panel to respond within four weeks to a plea seeking parity in the procedure for removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two Election Commissioners (ECs). A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra was perusing a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre not to remove the two ECs from their office, except in a similar manner and grounds as provided for removal of the CEC.

The court had asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to assist it in the matter. Appearing before the bench Monday, Venugopal said he may have different views, so, the Centre should also be directed to file its response.

The PIL said, “the element of independence sought to be achieved under the Constitution is not exclusively for an individual alone but for the institution. So, autonomy to ECI can be strengthened if ECs are provided with the similar protection as that of the CEC.”

