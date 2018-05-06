Removal of 900 tonnes debris from Mantralaya suspicious, says Dhananjay Munde

Dhananjay Munde said that sloppy documentation of such issues at a place like Mantralaya, which is the state’s secretariat, was unacceptable. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Dhananjay Munde said that sloppy documentation of such issues at a place like Mantralaya, which is the state’s secretariat, was unacceptable. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde on Sunday said that the removal of 900 tonnes of debris from Mantralaya looked “suspicious” as it was reportedly done without maintaining any record. Speaking to a news channel on Sunday, Munde stated that he was going to follow it up, adding that there were several questions that the state government had to answer on the issue.

“I was surprised to see reports and documents stating that some 900 tonne debris had been shifted from Mantralaya and hardly any record has been kept of it. The details of what type of vehicles were used to transport it, the period when this debris was moved are also suspicious,” Munde, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said. He asked the state government to answer his queries on who authorised this debris movement as well the purpose behind it. “Who authorised the movement? For what purpose was it done? What was the activity that generated so much debris ? The state government must have answers to these questions,” Munde said.

He said that sloppy documentation of such issues at a place like Mantralaya, which is the state’s secretariat, was unacceptable. “Already suspicion has been aroused due to issues like expenses run up to serve tea to visitors as well as the huge number of rats killed at Mantralaya,” he said. The NCP MLC said that he would demand all the documents pertaining to the debris movement and would raise the issue if discrepancies were found.

