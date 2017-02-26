Remote tribal village in Chhattisgarh to be connected with road

Tribals living in and around inaccessible Jagargunda village, one of the worst naxal-affected areas in south Chhattisgarh, are likely to get a road facility by the end of this year, police said. “The road construction work towards Jagargunda is being carried out in full swing from three sides. Soon it will be connected from three district headquarters via Dornapal (Sukma district), Aranpur (Dantewada) and Basaguda (Bijapur) through separate routes,” Inspector General of Police (in-charge) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Sundrraj, who recently took over as IG visited Jagargunda, a large village in Sukma which is located around 450 kms away from the state capital Raipur a couple of days ago. Once considered as a local trade hub for tribals, Jagargunda lies 58 kms deep inside restive forest from Dornapal, situated on Sukma-Konta road — a patch on NH 30 that connects Jagdalpur (District headquarter of Bastar) to Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh.

The roads which are being built are Dornapal to Jagargunda-58 km, Aranpur to Jagargunda-30 km and Basaguda to Jagargunda-49, the IG said, adding “we are hoping that construction works would be completed by the end of this year or the beginning of next year”. During his visit, the IG met villagers and discussed many issues related to development and security of their region.

He also briefed the villagers about the efforts of the state government and the local administration to get their village connected to the mainstream as it was earlier.

“I have assured villagers that security forces including CRPF and CoBRA deployed in Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts would do the needful to bring in peace and happiness back in their village,” the IG said.

As many as 12 village gram panchayats fall on Dornapal-Jagargunda route where several government schools, including ashram schools, are situated in which about 4000 children are studying. The construction of this route will help them in attaining education peacefully, the IG stressed.