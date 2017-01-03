Remembering Savitribai Phule, who fought for women’s rights in 19th century India

A bust of Savitribai Phule at Pune University (Image credit: Nishant Chawla/Wikimedia commons) A bust of Savitribai Phule at Pune University (Image credit: Nishant Chawla/Wikimedia commons)

Today is the 186th birth anniversary of Savitribai Jyotirao Phule, considered to be one of India’s renowned social reformers and educationists. Phule, who was born in 1831, started the first women’s school in the country in 1848 along with her husband in Pune, Maharashtra. It was established to provide greater impetus to girl child education and empowerment among the female sex. It also needs to be mentioned that Phule was a pioneer in Marathi poetry.

Phule is remembered for her work against caste and gender injustice and has toiled relentlessly against the then orthodox practices of the society. Phule, who is said to have been married at the age of nine to Jyotirao, was taught to read and write by her husband. By opening a school for girls from different castes, Savitribai and her husband were challenging practices of a largely patriarchal country. In the process, more schools were set up in the region with Savitribai serving as a teacher and principal for many of them.

It is said that Savitribai used to carry two saris on her way to school as people would often throw mud at her. Upon reaching school, Savitribai would remove her soiled sari and change into a new one.

With widely-prevalent child marriage practices and soaring mortality rates at that time, there was also a serious problem of girl children becoming widows even before they attained the age of 18. This in turn leads to greater ostracisation for the widows among the society. Savitribai and her husband are remembered for fighting for widows’ rights and their right to live. The couple also carved a different path by adopting the child of a widowed Brahmin.

In 2014, the Maharashtra government in a tribute to Savitribai Phule renamed Pune University in her name. As recently as last year, there were also calls for Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, to be bestowed on Phule.

