Remarks on Gauri Lankesh killing: Defamation case filed against Rahul, Sonia and Yechury

A case of criminal defamation has been filed against Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for alleging that individuals linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are responsible for the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The petitioner is Mumbai-based advocate Dhrutiman Joshi, who is also an RSS swayamsevak. The private complaint was filed on Friday at the Kurla magistrate court. In his complaint, Joshi has referred to statements attributed to Gandhi and Yechury that were reported in the media in the days after the murder. Both were critical of the RSS and alleged the organisation’s ideology resulted in Lankesh’s murder.

Joshi has stated in his complaint that the statements made by the two political leaders had belittled the “organisation in the eyes of the common public” and they tarnished the RSS’s image “without citing any proof”. Joshi said he was prompted to file the complaint after being personally affected by the statements. “After the comments were made, my friends told me that my organisation’s ideology killed Gauri Lankesh,” he said. As a grassroots RSS worker, Joshi added in his complaint that “he was humiliated and defamed in the eyes of common public when such statements were made against the organisation of which he is a part of”.

He added that investigating agencies have so far not linked the RSS to Lankesh’s murder. “He (Gandhi) could have used any other vague term, but when he specifically mentioned the RSS, that did not go down well with me,” he said. Gandhi is already facing a defamation case at Bhiwandi court for alleging during a speech made during the 2014 general election campaign that the RSS had killed Mahatma Gandhi. The complaint will be heard at Kurla court on October 27.

Sanjay Nirupam, president, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, said the party would respond legally once the court serves a notice. “We are not aware of the complaint,” he said. When contacted, Yechury said that at a meeting in Bengaluru following the killing, he had quoted a statement made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who as the then Union Home Minister, had banned the RSS in 1948 following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “I stand by that statement. Let them say what they want. I will fight it legally,” he said.

