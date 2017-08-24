Remarks against Maharishi Valmiki: Actor Rakhi Sawant appears in court, gets bail

On August 7, the court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta had issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrants against her after she failed to appear in the court and ordered the police to arrest her by September 5. On August 7, the court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta had issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrants against her after she failed to appear in the court and ordered the police to arrest her by September 5.

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant appeared at a local court in Ludhiana Wednesday, in a case of alleged derogatory remarks against Maharishi Valmiki filed against her. The court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta granted her bail after depositing bail bonds with surety of Rs 1 lakh and a local guarantor Harcharan Singh.

On Wednesday, she came to the court at around 3.15 pm. The court has fixed the next hearing on September 19 and asked for evidence from the complainant in the case. Sawant again pleaded innocence in the court on Wednesday and reiterated that she never intended to hurt the feelings of the Valmiki community.

On August 7, the court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta had issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrants against her after she failed to appear in the court and ordered the police to arrest her by September 5.

A Ludhiana-based advocate Narinder Adiya had filed a court case against Sawant in July 2016 under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC for her alleged derogatory comments on Maharishi Valmiki on television. The complainant also alleged that Rakhi had uploaded the video on social media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App