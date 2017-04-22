Remark ‘against’ Chhatrapati Shivaji: Students demand quashing of FIR against professor

A MONTH after a professor in a Khopoli college was arrested for allegedly making a ‘derogatory’ comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji, a delegation of students have demanded that the FIR against the professor be dropped.

The students, who are part of the student collegium Joint Action Committee (JAC), have also sought action against those who attacked the professor in the college premises for his comments. The demand is backed by a report prepared by eight students from various colleges in the city. The report is based on the students’ interviews with the professor in question, the principal of the college as well as police officers

Sunil Waghmare, the head of Commerce department at KMC College, was arrested on March 17 for questioning why Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birthday was celebrated twice.

Prior to his arrest, Waghmare was assaulted by a mob on campus. The police, which had showed up on the spot to protect the professor, later arrested him for hurting religious sentiments under section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code.

The students have now demanded that Waghmare’s six-month suspension from duties, be repealed. While KMC College principal Narendra Pawar was unavailable, Raigad police superintendent Anil Paraskar refused to comment saying he was yet to receive any letter or report from the students.

Students, meanwhile, said that the report will be submitted to Waghmare’s lawyer.

