Remand of five arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen extended till May 29

The five were arrested and their boat impounded when they were fishing near Katchatheevu in the early hours of May 1, said office-bearers of the Fishermen’s Association. (Representational) The five were arrested and their boat impounded when they were fishing near Katchatheevu in the early hours of May 1, said office-bearers of the Fishermen’s Association. (Representational)

A court in Sri Lanka has extended till May 29 the remand of five Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested on May 1 by the island nation’s navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters The arrested fishermen from nearby Thangachimadam, who were lodged in a prison at Vavuniya, were brought to the court in Thalaimannar, where the judge extended their remand. The five were arrested and their boat impounded when they were fishing near Katchatheevu in the early hours of May 1, said office-bearers of the Fishermen’s Association.

They had earlier been produced before a judicial court in that country and remanded till May 15. The State government had subsequently taken up the issue with the Centre, with Chief Minister K Palaniswami objecting to their arrest, saying it can only be seen as an act to “derail” the diplomatic bid to resolve the issues pertaining to fishing.

On March 26, 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now