Remains of ‘dinosaur’-like creature found in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur city

Dinosaur remains found in Jaspur. (Source: ANI) Dinosaur remains found in Jaspur. (Source: ANI)

People of Uttarakhand’s Jaspur city claimed to have stumbled upon the remains of a dinosaur, the police were informed who said that the remains resembled a dinosaur’s shape but could not confirm the claims made by the people, reports news agency ANI.

The Jaspur police said, “People informed us that remains of a dinosaur were found. On reaching there we found remains of animal resembling dinosaur’s shape but it could be anything. We informed authorities which will establish what it is.”

