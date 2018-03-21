Religious minority tag to Lingayat ‘election gimmick’: B S Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the state government’s move to grant religious minority status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community was a “election gimmick” and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of dividing people on emotional issues. Yeddyurappa is a Lingayat strongman and BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for the coming Karnataka Assembly polls. He also sought to know the need to rake up the issue of minority tag when the UPA government had rejected the separate religious status to Lingayats.
“Siddaramaiah is dividing society on emotional issues. There is not just one Lingayat-Veerashaiva…The move to give religion tag to Lingayats is an election gimmick. It is an attempt to mislead people,” Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.
The state BJP chief clarified his party’s stand on the contentious issue, saying the decision taken by the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha would be binding on it. Seeking to know whether Siddaramaiah can fulfil the demands of various communities, Yeddyurappa asked what his objectives were. “Many communities have various demands. Can we fulfil all of them? What is your objective? What else other than sowing the seed of hatred between various castes? If you were really concerned, you could have said that we will stick to the decision taken by Veerashaiva Mahasabha,” he asked
“Siddaramaiah is an example of how low one can stoop just for political gains,” Yeddyurappa said.
In a move with major electoral ramifications ahead of the Assembly elections, the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to recommend to the Centre grant of religious minority tag to Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community, who follow the philosophy of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.
On Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing public rallies in different parts of Karnataka, Yeddyurappa said he has a track record of losing an election wherever he goes. Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that BJP would garner more than 140 of the 224 seats in the Assembly, in the coming polls.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 21, 2018 at 5:49 pmThe recognition is as a result of long standing request by the Lingayats themselves. Hindus were divided in the Rig VedaReply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 5:47 pmHINDUs keep telling Buddhists that they are HINDU….Buddhists deny that….. HINDUs keep telling SIKHs that they are HINDU…..Sikhs deny that……… HINDUs keep telling Jains that they are HINDU……..Jains deny that…..Now HINDUs are telling Lingayats, that they are HINDUS…..Lingayats deny that. Once again MAORITARIANISM is in action. HINDUS have become a CERTIFICATE issuing Majority.Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 5:46 pmLINGAYATS ARE NOT HINDU........"Lingayatism is often considered a Hindu sect,[9][web 1][note 3] sharing beliefs with Indian religions,[8][10][note 4] but it rejects the authority of the Vedas, the caste system, and Hindu beliefs such as reincarnation and karma.[10] Worship is centered on Shiva as the universal god in the iconographic form of Ishtalinga.[1][note 5] Lingayatism emphasizes qualified monism, with philosophical foundations similar to those of the 11th–12th-century South Indian philosopher Ramanuja.[web 1] Contemporary Lingayatism is influential in South India, especially in the state of Karnataka.[11] Today, Lingayats, along with Shaiva Siddhanta followers, Tirunelveli Saiva Pillai, Nadar, Naths, Pashupaths, Kapalikas and others cons ute the Shaiva population.[web 3][note 6]"Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 5:46 pmPART 1 ........A modern attempt to show Lingayatism as a distinct religion occurred "when Lingayats received discrete entry in the Indian cons ution of 1950."[8][web 9][web 1][note 2] In the 2000s, the call for a separate religious iden y gained new momentum. In 2000, the Akhila Bharatha [All India] Veerashaiva Mahasabha started a campaign for recognition of "Veerashaivas or Lingayats" as a non-Hindu religion, and a separate listing in the Census. Recognition as a religious minority would make Lingayats "eligible for rights to open and manage educational ins utions given by the Cons ution to religious and linguistic minorities."[web 9][note 10] In 2013, the Akhila Bharatha [All India] Veerashaiva Mahasabha president was still lobbying for recognition of Lingayatism as a separate religion, arguing that Lingayatism rejects the social discrimination propagated by Hinduism.[web 10]Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 5:45 pmPart 2 ....... 2017, the demands for a separate religious iden y gained further momentum on the eve of the 2018 elections in Karnataka. While the Congress party supports the calls for Lingayatism as a separate religion,[web 12] the BJP regards Lingayats as Veershaivas and Hindus. In August 2017, a rally march supporting Lingayatism as "not Hinduism" attracted almost 200,000 people, while the issue further divides the Lingayat and Veershaiva communities, and various opinions exist within the Lingayat and Veershaiva communities. According to India Today, "Veerashaivas claim that the two communities are one and the same," while orthodox Lingayats claim that they are diffe . Veerashaivas further "owe allegiance to various religious centres (mutts), [while] the Lingayats mostly follow their own gurus." Nevertheless, some mutts support the campaign for the status of a separate religion, while "others content to be counted as a caste withinReply
- Load More Comments