Relief for Ryan owners, bail for two officials arrested earlier

In a relief for the management of Ryan Group of Institutions, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday extended interim protection from arrest to the owners and granted bail to the arrested officials despite opposition from the CBI, which claimed they could be part of a larger conspiracy behind the murder of a seven-year-old student at the Gurgaon school.

After a regular hearing on Friday and Saturday on their anticipatory, and regular bail pleas on Saturday, Justice Surinder Gupta passed an order saying the group’s founding chairman Augustine Francis Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto and group CEO Ryan Pinto should join the CBI investigation while extending their interim bail until December 5. The bench also ordered the release of the group’s northern zone head Francis Thomas and another official Jayesh Thomas. Both have been in custody since September 11.

The CBI, which took over the probe on September 22, told the HC in two separate affidavits on Saturday that the possibility of Augustine, Grace and Ryan “being members of the conspiracy behind the murder” and “its abetment, destruction of the evidence” cannot be ruled out. The agency argued they were “within the ambit of investigation, and they are to be dealt by the law at par with other accused”.

CBI’s counsel Sumeet Goel told the court the case was at a crucial stage and any relief to them may hamper the probe. He argued that prima facia it seems the school management’s “careless attitude” has aided to the student’s murder, and that the “larger conspiracy” behind the murder is yet to be unearthed.

In the case of Augustine and Grace, the CBI said all Ryan schools, including the Bhondsi branch, are “totally under the control” of the duo and others. It also said Ryan Pinto, as per the school magazine, is the CEO of the group, and all the schools are under his control.

But granting regular bail to Francis and Jayesh, Justice Gupta said the most important aspect to be seen during investigation is whether they had charge or control over the child, and whether Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act are applicable against the management. “The allegations against the petitioners are of lapse in taking adequate security measures. It again is a matter of investigation and proof during trial…” the court observed.

The bench particularly noted that as far as Jayesh is concerned, the CBI or counsels representing the victim’s father have not been able to show even prima facie evidence that he was an employee of the school or the Ryan group.

Jayesh’s counsel told the court the police were “so much swayed by the public and media pressure” that they arrested him even though he is a chartered accountant and an employee of Shine Education & Management Consultants Private Limited. “Ryan Group, which is also running Ryan International School at Bhondsi, is one of its clients.”

