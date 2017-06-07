Relief for New Delhi as temperature drops, rainfall and thunderstorm expected

Temperatures soared in the national capital during the past few days. (Source: AP Photo) Temperatures soared in the national capital during the past few days. (Source: AP Photo)

After the mercury levels soared for three consecutive days in the National Capital Region, people woke up to a breezy morning in New Delhi on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted thundershowers for New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday. SkymetWeather.com reported that as of 9.30 am on Wednesday, the temperature has gone down to 30 degrees Celsius.

“Two or three spells of rain/thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds are expected on Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring down the temperature in the city considerably,” a senior Met department official had said earlier this week.

SkymetWeather.com reported that due to the change in the wind pattern, the weather pattern too changed during the late evening hours on Tuesday. “The maximum temperature in Delhi was 43 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The highest temperature was recorded in the Ridge area at 44.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average,” an IMD official was quoted as saying by IANS.

The city also experienced a breezy evening on Tuesday after the minimum temperature stood at 34.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average. Sunday and Monday were the hottest days of the season so far with the maximum temperature on Monday touched 44.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD has also predicted 96 per cent rainfall is forecast over northwest India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd