Relief for DS Kulkarni, wife: SC extends protection from arrest till January 19

In a relief for real estate developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti, booked on charges of cheating several investors of the DSK Group, the Supreme Court on Friday extended their protection from arrest till January 19. Kulkarni had approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court vacated the protection from arrest earlier this week, following the group’s failure to deposit Rs 50 crore with the court, as promised by it on December 19. The money was supposed to be the first installment for paying back some of the company’s investors.

After the High Court lifted its protection from arrest, Kulkarni and his wife had gone into hiding. The Pune City Police claimed to have sent search teams to arrest the couple, but said they were “untraceable”. Today, Kulkarni’s lawyer Shrikant Shivader pleaded the Supreme Court for an extension of the deadline to deposit the money. “The Supreme Court has asked the DSK Group to deposit Rs 50 crore before January 19. The interim protection from arrest remains extended till then,” Shivader told The Indian Express.

Following a complaint lodged by a depositor, Jitendra Narayan Mulekar, an FIR was lodged against the couple at the Shivajinagar police station on October 28, under sections 406, 420, 409, 120 (b), 34 of the IPC, sections of the Maharashtra Protection Of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act and sections of the Prize Chit and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act. According to police, the DSK Group has allegedly cheated over 2,500 depositors to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. Kulkarni has denied the charges and claimed that his company was in a financially sound position and had the capability to return the money of all its investors.

Shivader said Kulkarni had received interim anticipatory bail from a Pune court in connection with two more offences filed against him in the city. An FIR had been lodged at the Shivajinagar police station against Kulkarni and four directors of his company for alleged misappropriation of money, on charges of not depositing the employees’ provident fund. Another FIR was filed against Kulkarni and five others for allegedly cheating a customer, Santosh Honkarpe, who had booked two flats in a housing scheme after paying Rs 90.29 lakh, but did not get possession.

