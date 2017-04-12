‘Reliance to provide free Wi-Fi in govt schools, health centres’

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES Ltd (RIL) will provide “free Wi-Fi connectivity to government educational and health institutions in Punjab,” a government press release claimed Tuesday. This comes after a Punjab government delegation met Reliance chairman and managing director (MD) Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Ambani also promised employment for youths and training of sportspersons for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said the release.

The delegation, led by Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, held a series of meetings Monday afternoon with top industry leaders, including Ambani, Hinduja Group director Shom Ashok Hinduja and Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) director & executive vice president (Power and heavy engineering & defence) Shailendra N Roy.

The Chief Minister had, earlier in the day, held a series of meetings with top business leaders to discuss investment issues related to the state. These included one-to-one meetings with Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani, RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever Ltd CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta.

RIL will also support the state government in its efforts to revive the farm to fork project in order to boost agricultural production in the state.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) director and executive vice president (Power and heavy engineering & defence) Shailendra N Roy has expressed his company’s intention to further strengthen their Punjab connect through massive investments in the state, particularly in infrastructure projects.

A roundtable discussion later in the day also saw several key business leaders discuss investment possibilities in Punjab. The discussion was attended by industry and business stalwarts, including HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri, Bombay Dyeing managing director Ness Wadia, Janseen India (J&J) managing director Sanjiv Navangul, MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Managing Director Vivek K Kamath, Videocon director Anirudh Dhoot, Mumbai Angels CEO Chandni Jafri, Kansai Nerolac Paints Managing Director H M Bharuka, and Maya Digital Studios co-founders Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, along with Jain Irrigations’ Anil Jain and Pranav Adani of Adani Group.

