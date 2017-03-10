Reliance Jio, Paytm have apologised for using PM Modi’s picture in ads, says Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ananth Kumar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia, arrives for the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ananth Kumar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh and SS Ahluwalia, arrives for the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Reliance Jio Infocomm and Paytm have tendered apologies for using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture in their respective advertisements without permission, the Government said on Friday. This comes a month after both the companies were served with notices by the government, asking them whether they had taken prior permission before using the prime minister’s photographs on advertisements of their products.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution had also earlier advised the ministry of information and broadcasting to sensitise the media on the need to obtain “prior permission” before commercial usage of specific emblems and names prohibited by the The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

“Clarifications were sought by the Department of Consumer Affairs from Paytm and Reliance Jio wherein they have apologised for their inadvertent mistake,” Minister of State for Consumer Affairs C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

A political slugfest had erupted after Reliance Jio used the prime minister’s photograph in fullpage advertisements in September last year. Following the demonetisation drive, Paytm had applauded PM Modi’s decision urging people to switch to digital transactions while Reliance Jio claimed it was furthering the government’s ‘Digital India’ move.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had referred to Paytm — the payment gateway has seen a huge growth in numbers since the November 8 announcement — as “Pay to Modi”. “That is the idea behind a cashless economy. That a few people should get maximum benefit from every transaction. That is what is going on,” Gandhi had said. Hitting out at PM Modi over demonetisation, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said, “India’s prime minister has become a salesman for a company (Paytm), 40% shares of which are owned by a blacklisted Chinese company.”

The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950 prohibits the improper usage of emblems and names for professional and commercial purposes. “No person shall, except in such cases and under such conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government, use, or continue to use, for the purpose of any trade, business, calling or profession, or in the title of any patent, or in any trade mark or design, any name or emblem specified in the Schedule or any colourable imitation thereof without the previous permission of the Central Government or of such officer of Government as may be authorised in this behalf by the Central Government,” the Act said.

According to the Act, “Any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 3 shall be punishable with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees”.

