Reliance Energy launches ELEKTRA

Reliance Energy launched a digital assistance robot, ELEKTRA, to handle and resolve consumer complaints within minutes. The bot, launched last week, is powered by artificial intelligence to provide automated machine responses to customer complaints, requests and enquiries.

It is currently available on the website and the facebook page of the distributor and helps customers pay bills, register complaints of no supply. It also helps consumers check bill status and make new connections.

“Even during peak hours, consumers will get immediate response to their queries from ELEKTRA without any waiting time. This ushers in convenient, quick and hassle-free resolution of consumer complaints and requests of different kinds,” said a spokesperson of Reliance Energy.

In case of technical and no-supply complaints, ELEKTRA will provide real time responses with help of integrated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and GIS systems. “ELEKTRA is serving 500 customers with 3,000 interactions per day and is very well appreciated for its prompt responses,” said the spokesperson.

