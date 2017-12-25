Released on bail, NCP MLA booked for vandalism

Kandhal Jadeja Kandhal Jadeja

Days, after he was arrested for allegedly rioting at a police station and beating up an inspector, lone NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja and five others, were booked on Sunday for “vandalising” a petrol pump and assaulting its two attendants in Ranavav town of Porbandar on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed with police, Kandhal Jadeja — Kutiyana MLA and son of ‘godmother’ late Santokben Jadeja — and his supporters reached the petrol station, operated by one Vishal Odedra, around 6 am in two cars.

They allegedly vandalised CCTV cameras installed there, besides electrical fittings and an amplifier. The MLAs and his supporters also attacked two attendants Mushtak and Keshu, alleged Vishal, who is the son of Samat Odedra — a former close aide of Jadeja. The MLA was apparently miffed at Samat because he tried to contest as an Independent, allegedly against Jadeja’s wish.

Besides the MLA, those booked by police have been identified as Vanraj alias Vinu Malde, Bharat Vadher, Meraman Kadchha, Nalin Brahman and Bapu.

They have been booked for rioting, voluntary causing hurt, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

This is the second FIR against the MLA in four days. He, his brothers Karan and Kano and others were booked for rioting, deterring a public servant from discharging his duties and voluntarily causing hurt after they clashed with Samat and his friend Bharat Arsi at Ranavav police station on December 21.

Samat had sought refuge at the police station after being allegedly chased by Jadeja and the others following a dispute.

Jadeja was arrested, but freed on bail on Friday. Karan and Kano are still on the run. “Footage recoded by CCTV cameras at the petrol pump clearly show that MLA Kandhal Jadeja and the others indulged in rioting. We have registered an offence against them and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” Dadubha Basiya, inspector of the local crime branch of Porbandar, told The Indian Express.

“Vishal is the son of Samat Odedra. Jadeja had a fight with Samat on Thursday. On Sunday, the MLA attacked the petrol pump operated by Vishal. This clearly means that the two rioting incidents are related,” said the investigating officer.

The MLA is facing more than a dozen criminal cases, including those registered under the Arms Act, of rioting and assault.

