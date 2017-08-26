Release Rs 1 lakh to minor rape victim: SC to Chandigarh

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Chandigarh Union Territory administration to release Rs 1 lakh as immediate assistance to a 10-year-old rape victim who had delivered a baby and directed the authorities to keep her details confidential. A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta directed that the remaining Rs 9 lakh she was entitled to get from the administration as compensation be kept in a fixed deposit for her use in the future.

Asking authorities to keep details about her, the child and her family secret, the court said that anyone violating this would be liable for contempt. When amicus curiae Indira Jaising pointed out she will be discharged from hospital in the next two days, the court ordered that she should be provided counselling and other supportive services to help in her rehabilitation.

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor-general Maninder Singh assured all cooperation for her rehabilitation.

The girl’s family had approached a sessions court for medical termination of her pregnancy. The plea was dismissed by the court as the pregnancy was more than 20 weeks old.

Later, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking permission for the termination of pregnancy. But the request was rejected following a medical report which said it will be dangerous to her life. The girl subsequently gave birth to a child in a hospital in Chandigarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App