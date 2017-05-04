Release first installment of grant to PU, HRD ministry tells UGC

THE MINISTRY of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has directed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to release the first installment of annual grant to Panjab University (PU).

The office of PU Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover received the copy of a communication Wednesday that says the UGC should release the first installment of the grant. “Last year, we received a grant of Rs 40 crore as our first installment. However, there is no mention what the amount they are going to release to us as first installment this time will be as it was mentioned in the letter,” said Grover.

The hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) is scheduled for Thursday in the Supreme Court at 10 am. In its last hearing, the apex court, in an interim order, had directed the UGC to release requisite funds to Panjab University to clear its salary bills and for smooth conduct of exams.

The UGC had been directed to release funds before the next date of hearing on May 5. The university usually runs up a salary bill of Rs 24 crore per month, of both teaching and non-teaching employees with exams involving extra expenditure.

